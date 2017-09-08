Brain Dead Retired Teacher Gives New Lease Of Lives To Seven

A brain dead retired teacher became instrumental in giving new lease of lives to seven persons, as his vital organs were given to these patients.N Nachimuthu had met with an accident on September four and after first aid at the Government hospital there, he was brought and admitted to the Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital (KMCH) in Coimbatore.As he failed to respond to treatment he was declared brain dead on Thursday and Nachimuthu's daughter Indhu came forward to donate her father's organs, a hospital release said.After harvesting the organs, liver and a Kidney were transplanted to the patients at KMCH and another Kidney to Ramakrishna Hospital in the city.Eyes were sent to Aravind hospital, skin and bone to Ganga Hospital here, thus saving the lives of seven needy persons.