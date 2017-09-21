Braid-Chopping: Jammu And Kashmir District Bans Entry Of Outsiders For 2 Months

The authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district have banned the entry of outsiders for two months following braid-chopping incidents that have created a "wave of terror" among the people in the district.The move comes as the mysterious braid-cutting incidents continue to spread scare in the hilly district. Around 14 cases of braid-chopping have been reported in the last 10 days from different parts of the district.The District Development Commissioner (DDC) has banned the entry of strangers in the entire district for a period of two months, officials said."As braid-chopping incidents were being reported from across the district, sending the entire administration into a tizzy as a wave of terror spread the entire area, especially among the women folk, the administration was compelled to take the decision," DDC Doda Bhawani Rakwal said."As a precaution, the entry of strangers, including feriwalas, unknown persons, baazigars, scent sellers, beggars, outside labourers and street hawkers, has been banned in the district for a period of two months," he said.DDC Rakwal added that they can enter the district only after taking permission from the police station or police post of the area concerned.Six cases of braid-cutting have been reported from Bhadarwah, three from Doda, two from Marmat and three from Gandoh.