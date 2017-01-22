BR Ambedkar's Grandson Questions RSS Leader's Remarks On Reservation

Prakash Ambedkar, grandson of B R Ambedkar, on Saturday strongly objected to RSS leader Manmohan Vaidya's claim that the Constitution's architect was not for continuance of quota in perpetuity and challenged him to state where the dalit icon made such a comment.Prakash, who leads Bharip Bahujan Mahasangh, hit out at Mr Vaidya's remarks favouring review of reservation policy, alleging RSS has been anti-reservation right from the beginning and urged people belonging to reserved categories to decide on their association with Sangh and BJP in this context.Prakash, however, did not make any direct reference to forthcoming assembly elections in five states as he made this appeal to community people."On behalf of the party we condemn the statement of Mr Manmohan Vaidya that reservation should be put to an end. We challenge Mr. Vaidya to state the source where Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar made the statement," he told news agency Press Trust of India."The RSS right from the beginning is against the reservation. All people belonging to reserved category have to decide on this background they would like to continue their association with RSS and BJP," he added.Mr Vaidya had yesterday kicked up a row with remarks favouring a review of the reservation policy, saying even the Constitution's architect had not favoured its continuance in perpetuity, comments that could be potentially damaging for BJP in elections to five state assemblies.Moments later, the Sangh sought to put the row to rest stating that reservation as provided by the Constitution should continue and there should be no unnecessary controversy.Mr Vaidya too stated that as far as reservation for SCs and STs is concerned, the communities were denied facilities, respect and education for centuries and that is why they are backward, making it imperative to give them quota to bring them on a par with others."As long as discrimination persists in society, reservation is a must. This is what I have said," Mr Vaidya had said after his remarks stirred a controversy.