'Boycott Chinese Goods,' Urges Top RSS Leader Amid Doklam Standoff

Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi said that "we should not oppose modernity, but at the same time we should also not become economic slave to any other nation".

All India | | Updated: August 15, 2017 14:04 IST
RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi also stressed use of 'swadeshi' products.

Indore:  Amid the tense Doklam standoff between India and China, a top Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary today called to boycott Chinese goods and promote use of 'swadeshi' products.

"China is constantly making efforts to grab the Indian market. So, Chinese goods should be boycotted," RSS general secretary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi said.

He advocated use of swadeshi goods to check the "influx" of China-made items in the country. "Our alert armed forces are capable of checking intrusion at the borders, but to prevent the country from economic slavery, people have to check the entry of Chinese goods into Indian markets," he said.

"For this we have to inculcate in our behaviour the concept of swadeshi," Mr Joshi said after unfurling the tricolour at a college in Indore.

He said that "we should not oppose modernity, but at the same time we should also not become economic slave to any other nation".

India is progressing towards self-sustainability and the youth must contribute in country's development, he added.

After the programme, the students were administered a pledge to boycott Chinese goods.

