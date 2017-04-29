Border Security Force Hands Over Minor Intruder From Pakistan

All India | | Updated: April 29, 2017 18:20 IST
Border Security Force Hands Over Minor Intruder From Pakistan

In 2017, the BSF has handed over six other Pakistanis who had crossed over.

Chandigarh:  The Border Security Force on Saturday handed over a 15-year-old boy to Pakistani authorities. The intruder had crossed over to Indian territory by mistake in Punjab's Abohar sector, an official said.

Razak Mai, a resident of Kasur district in Pakistan, was apprehended by BSF troopers on Friday afternoon when he inadvertently crossed the International Boundary, BSF spokesperson R.S. Kataria (Punjab Frontier) said. 

"The Pakistan Rangers were contacted today (Saturday) and the Pakistani national was handed over to them on humanitarian grounds," Kataria added.

In 2017, the BSF has handed over six other Pakistanis who had crossed over to the Indian side. 
 

