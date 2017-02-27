Bones, Skull Of Man Who Went Missing Found In Rajasthan

A human skull and four to five bones were found in an field in Moi village of this district on Sunday, police said.From a torn shirt, trousers and an identity proof found at the spot, it was revealed that the skull and bones are that of Dhanraj Nagar (25), of Khanpur village in Jhalawar district, who had gone missing in December last year, SHO of Bapawar Police Station Satayanarayan Malav said."The missing report was lodged on December 10 last year at Khanpur Police Station," he said.The skull and bones of limbs were found by labourers when they were reaping crops on the field owned by Ramesh Chand Mahera, the police official said.An empty bottle containing traces of sulphas powder was also found, Malav said, adding prima face, it is a case of suicide.An investigation under section 174 of CrPC is on. A forensic team and a dog squad visited the spot and the skull and bones will be sent for DNA test, he said.