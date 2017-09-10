Under-Construction Flyover Collapses In Bhubaneswar's Bomikhal Area, 1 Dead, 20 Injured

At least one person was killed and 20 were injured after a part of an under-construction flyover collapsed in Bhubaneswar’s Bomikhal area in Odisha today. Rescue operations are underway, Bhubaneswar Police Commissioner YB Khurania told news agency ANI. Television footage from the incident showed rescuers going through beams and iron bars with metal cutters, looking for survivors. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief for the dead and announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for the family of the dead and free treatment for those injured. “High-level enquiry instituted into mishap and exemplary action to be taken against guilty. Two engineers placed under suspension,” he tweeted.