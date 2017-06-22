Boman Irani Says Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi 'Deserves A Biopic' "I think he is one of the selfless men. People are not aware of his great work," said Boman Irani

Highlights Boman Irani plays Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi in new film Jhalki Boman: I think the good deeds of Kailash Satyarthi deserve a biopic Boman said he is 'absolutely inspired' by Kailash Satyarthi Jhalki has been directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Brahmanand Singh.



The 57-year-old actor told IANS that social activist Kailash Satyarthi 'deserves' a biopic as he is constantly trying to make India a better place.



"I think the good deeds of Kailash Satyarthi deserve a biopic, not because he would like to be glorified, but (to highlight) the fact that there is an India out there, and a man is constantly working to make that a better place," IANS quoted Boman Irani as saying.



Kailash Satyarthi founded the Bachpan Bachao Andolan in 1980. He is known for his global crusade against child slavery and exploitative child labour. In 2014, he shared the Nobel Peace Prize in with Pakistan's Malala Yousafzai.



told IANS that he is 'absolutely inspired' by Kailash Satyarthi.



"They are the real life heroes who commit themselves for life to a cause. There are people in the midst of our society who are living lives that are more dangerous and selfless. I am absolutely inspired by Satyarthi," IANS quoted Boman Irani as saying.



"There are so many of such people's story that needs to be told to inspire generations and film is a strong medium for that. But I know that for a film, some kind of drama is needed and that all the achievers' stories are not dramatic enough. However, Satyarthi's story is inspirational to make a biopic at some point of time," he added.



Jhalki also features Divya Dutta and Tannishtha Chatterjee in key roles.



(With IANS inputs)



