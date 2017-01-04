100 Crores In Samajwadi Party Lawmaker's Bodyguard's Bank Account. Probe Ordered

A Samajwadi Party legislator's bodyguard was left flabbergasted when he found that his account was credited by nearly Rs 100 crore without his knowledge.Kanpur District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma said that SP MLA Irfan Solanki's bodyguard Ghulam Jilani has an account with SBI's Mall Road branch.He had gone to withdraw money from an ATM last night where he found that his account was credited with a total of Rs 99,99,02,724.Mr Jilani then approached Mr Solanki who reported the matter to the District Magistrate."I have spoken to the Deputy General Manager of SBI branch and they have asked Jilani to submit an application," said Mr Sharma.His bank account has been seized, said the DM, adding that he will not be able to withdraw money from it for the time being.Mr Jilani, who hails from Padrauna area of Kushinagar district, lives in a rented room in Jajmau area of the city.