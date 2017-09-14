Body Of BJP's District Scheduled Caste Cell Chief Found In Canal In Bihar

All India | | Updated: September 14, 2017 18:01 IST
Police are investigating the death of a local BJP leader in Bihar after his body was found in a canal

Nawada, Bihar:  The body of a district president of the BJP's scheduled caste cell was today recovered from a canal near Jaub reservoir in Nawada district of Bihar.

"The villagers spotted the body and fished it out from the canal," the SHO said. Mr Rajvanshi was a resident of naxal-infested Ahmadi village, he said.

His family members suspected that Mr Rajvanshi's body was thrown in the canal after he was killed, the police said.

The police is investigating the matter.
 

