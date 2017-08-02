Student Leader Shot Dead In Assam, Chief Minister Rushes Top Cop To Review Situation

Lafikul Islam, President of the All Bodoland Minority Students' Union (ABMSU), was shot dead on Tuesday afternoon.

All India | | Updated: August 02, 2017 08:09 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Student Leader Shot Dead In Assam, Chief Minister Rushes Top Cop To Review Situation

Police said two motorcycle-riding assailants shot at Lafikul in Basugaon area in Kokrajhar (File)

Guwahati:  Tension gripped parts of Assam after two unidentified assailants shot dead Lafikul Islam, President of the All Bodoland Minority Students' Union (ABMSU), on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said two motorcycle-riding assailants shot at Lafikul in Basugaon area in Kokrajhar district around 3.30 pm from a close range. He was immediately taken to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Two persons have been detained so far in this connection.

Later in the day, ABMSU supporters blocked roads by burning tyres and shouted slogans in Basugaon and other adjoining areas, protesting the killing.

Leader of Opposition in the Assam assembly Debabrata Saikia condemned the student leader's murder and termed it "a failure on the part of the state government to maintain law and order".

"Late Islam boldly raised his voice against the injustice meted out to people living in Bodoland Territorial Areas Districts by the government as well as by a section of people," said Mr Saikia while demanding action against the assailants.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal held a high-level meeting with civil and police administration at his office chamber in Janata Bhawan in the evening and asked the authorities to launch a manhunt to nab the culprits behind the killing.

He asked Director General of Police Mukesh Sahay to rush to Kokrajhar to review the situation and initiate investigations to nab the killers within 24 hours.

Mr Sonowal also asked the Deputy Commissioner of Kokrajhar to maintain vigil on the situation, and to ensure peace and order in the district.

The Chief Minister also asked Special DGP Kula Saika to rush to Udalguri and assess the situation.

Trending

Share this story on

 Share
ALSO READPassenger Carrying A Baby Asks About A Delay - And Is Punched By An Airport Worker
All Bodoland Minority Students' Union (ABMSU)Student leader shot deadLafikul Islam

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreMubarakanIndu SarkarMunna MichaelDunkirkBlackberry KEYone

................................ Advertisement ................................