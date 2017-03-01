BMC Elections: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Meets PM Modi, Discusses Civic Polls Outcome

Devendra Fadnavis discussed the issue of next Mumbai mayor during his meeting with PM Modi.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the capital today and, reportedly, discussed the situation post local body elections in the state. The meeting took place days after the BJP clinched a resounding victory in the civic and zilla parishad polls in the state.Mr Fadnavis, who led the BJP's campaign during these elections, including that to the cash-rich Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), is learnt to have discussed with PM Modi the election outcome and the issue of next Mumbai mayor during the nearly one-and-a-half hours meeting.The BJP and its partner in central and state governments, the Shiv Sena, were locked in a bitter contest in the run-up to the BMC polls.Immediately after the election results were out on February 23, the Shiv Sena, having grabbed highest seats (84) in the 227-member BMC, had staked claim to the post.The BJP, which made substantial gains from its previous tally of 31 seats, lagged behind the Shiv Sena by a slender margin of two seats.The NDA major had contested the Mumbai polls aiming to install its first mayor in the civic body, considered as the richest in Asia. "The chief minister was in Delhi for the first time after the elections were held. He discussed the post-poll situation with PM Modi," a source said.The BJP emerged victorious in 8 of the 10 civic bodies which went to polls in the state earlier this month.For nearly two decades the BJP was decidedly the junior partner in the alliance with the Shiv Sena and the chair went to the Shiv Sena.