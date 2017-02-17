Budget
BMC Election 2017: Devendra Fadnavis Taps Hologram Technology To Woo Voters In Civic Polls

All India | | Updated: February 17, 2017 21:15 IST
BJP has introduced a three-dimensional hologram of Devendra Fadnavis through a mobile app.

Mumbai:  Following in the footsteps of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is taking a digital campaign route and tapping hologram technology to woo voters in the civic polls.

To reach out to wider audience and connect with voters, his party BJP has introduced a three-dimensional hologram of Mr Fadnavis through a mobile app.

Each user - having both low-cost and high-end mobile smartphones - can download the app and view the 3D image of the CM who will then deliver a five-minute video message, a BJP release said here today.

The user will have to download the app, "Invite CM", to listen to Mr Fadnavis's message which is part of BJP's campaign for the February 21 elections to 10 municipal corporations, including Mumbai.

When the app gets active, a life-size image of the CM in 3D hologram format would emerge and it would be followed by his video message, the release said.

The mobile app is available in Marathi, Hindi and English.

During the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Modi, then BJP's Prime Ministerial candidate, had successfully used hologram technology to address rallies and connect with voters.

