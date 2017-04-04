BJP's Rupa Ganguly Takes on Bengal Students, Says They Do All But Study

BJP lawmaker Rupa Ganguly has hit out at a section of students of Jadavpur University for holding protests over a seminar and shouting what has been called anti-national slogans at the venue.The seminar -- on the status of minorities in Bangladesh -- was being held inside the University on Saturday. It was attended by leaders from India and Bangladesh -- including Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy, who spoke of creating awareness regarding the prevention of atrocities against the minorities in Bangladesh.The protests reportedly took place after that. A video has emerged that shows the students shouting slogans of "azaadi". The video was reportedly recorded outside Academy of Fine Arts in Jadavpur University."I feel strange that in all Bengal universities everything happens except studies," Ms Ganguly said. "If they (the students) want to be famous, they should do good things. They should become scientists it will be good for Bengal as well. If they want to ask for freedom then why don't they ask freedom from the money that government is giving them? Their parents have struggled so much for them, why don't they ask freedom from that?" she added.Jadavpur University and Delhi's prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University have been caught in controversies since last year over slogans that have been called "anti-national".After a seminar on Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru, where such slogans were raised, a group of JNU students, led by its former students' union leader Kanhaiya Kumar, were accused of sedition and had police cases filed against them.