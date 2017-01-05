BJP's 2-Day National Executive Meet Begins Tomorrow

Ahead of the Assembly polls in five states, including in Uttar Pradesh, a two-day BJP national executive meet will begin here tomorrow where the government's demonetisation move is likely to be hailed as "an important step" in its "war against black money and corruption".The party will use the occasion to burnish its pro-poor and pro-weak credentials by citing several government schemes, including the recent sops announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.The top BJP brass is also expected to target the opposition over its attack on the government for advancing the Budget Session of Parliament and may project it as yet another attempt by the Congress and the other rival parties to derail Mr Modi's "pro-poor" agenda.With the mood in the BJP optimistic following the prime minister's huge rally in Lucknow recently and what it believes to be a positive public response to the currency ban, the party is expected to project the opposition's criticism of the exercise as an attempt to protect the corrupt.Two resolutions, one political and the other economic, are likely to be passed at the meet.BJP chief Amit Shah will deliver the inaugural address while Mr Modi is set to give the valedictory speech the day after.The Army's surgical strikes last year to target terror launchpads across the border could also find a mention at the meeting.The Election Commission yesterday announced the dates for Assembly polls in five states - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur, Goa and Uttarakhand.BJP's central election committee is likely to announce the names of party candidates after the auspicious 'Makar Sankranti' which falls on January 14.