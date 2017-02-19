BJP Would Be Number One In Polls: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis claimed that BJP was on its way to becoming the numero uno party in the ongoing elections to municipal corporations and Zilla Parishads in the state."I am here to assure the people that BJP would attain number one position in terms of vote share and elected representatives," Mr Fadnavis said while addressing a campaign rally at Somaiya ground at Sion in Mumbai.Earlier in the afternoon, he faced embarrassment when a rally in Pune was cancelled as people didn't turn up.Though Fadnavis later tweeted that the rally was cancelled due to some `miscommunication', leaders of rival parties such as NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, state Congress chief Ashok Chavan and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray mocked him.Without naming the bickering ally Shiv Sena, Mr Fadnavis said the people who broke the alliance were the ones who wanted to run a political party on the strength of a single municipal corporation."I do not run my political party for just one municipal corporation," he said, in apparent jibe at Sena's reliance on its control of the Mumbai civic body, BMC."I am against any kind of corruption and I will continue my battle. The kind of attack Shiv Sena is making is nothing but a cover fire. They are simply avoiding tough questions," Mr Fadnavis said.