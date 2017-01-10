BJP Wins Big, Retains Top Spot After Final Phase Of Maharashtra Municipal Council Polls

Belying speculations that demonetisation and agitations by several communities for reservation including by Marathas will cost BJP in polls, the ruling party led by Devendra Fadnavis has emerged a winner after the fourth and the final phase of the Municipal Council and Nagar Panchayat elections in Nagpur and Gondia district on January 8, 2017.The BJP has won 100 of the 244 seats, followed by the Congress's 58 seats. Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party came third with 26 seats. Shiv Sena won 14 and Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party settled for six seats.In Nagpur district, votes were cast in nine municipal councils - Kamptee, Umred, Katol, Kalmeshwar, Mohpa, Ramtek, Narkhed, Khapa and Saoner. In Gondia district, elections were held in Gondia and Tiroda towns. A total of 1190 candidates were in the fray for this phase.The BJP also secured seven posts of municipal council president in the final phase. The party's overall tally of 1190 councillors and 71 municipal council presidents places it at the top. Congress finished second with total of 952 seats and 34 council presidents in the four phases, followed by NCP's 812 seats.Shiv Sena, which won 598 seats in three phases, won another 14 seats in the fourth phase finishing with 612 councillors. The party won 26 council president posts. It did not win a single council president seat in the last phase.