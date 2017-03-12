BJP Says Have Numbers In Manipur, Will Meet Governor To Stake Claim

The BJP, a party that never had a presence in Manipur but won 21 seats in the recently concluded assembly elections, will stake claim to form the state's government this evening. At a press conference, senior party leader Ram Madhav said the leaders will meet the Governor soon. The party, which is still 10 seats short of majority in the 60-member house, says it has the numbers. The Congress, with 28 seats, has emerged as the single largest party in the state's split verdict."We have letters of 30 MLAs and the 31st would send the letter to the Governor. The Governor has to be notified that we have the numbers and we will prove it on the floor of the House," said Himanta Biswa Sarma, the powerful leader from Assam who had joined the BJP last year.Mr Madhav said the party has been able to come to an understanding with the National People's Party, ally Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party and the Naga People's Front."Four MLAs of NPP and a lone member of LJP have supported (us). We have some other members with us. We will prove our strength in the floor of the house," he said. "The mandate is against the Congress government, so all the non-Congress parties have come together."The Naga People's Front has already said it will support a non-Congress government. The NPP, a regional party founded by former Lok Sabha Speaker PA Sangma, had said it would decide by the evening whom they would support. Both parties have four seats each and are part of the North East Democratic Alliance or NEDA -- a front organisation of anti-Congress parties stitched together by after the BJP's victory in the Assam assembly elections last year. T he LJP has one seat.If the BJP succeeds in its bid to form government, Manipur will be the third state in the northeast the party will control. Last year, it won the assembly elections in Assam. Arunachal Pradesh also has a BJP government.