BJP To Introduce 'Gujarat Model' For Dairy Development In UP

The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is planning to implement an "improvised version" of 'Gujarat model' for dairy development in the state. Stating this, Cabinet Minister for Dairy Development Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary said that cooperatives will be strengthened and steps will taken "to put a blanket ban on all the merchanised slaughter houses."He also alleged that schemes like Kaamdhenu Yojana initiated by Akhilesh Yadav government for dairy development were misused.Pointing to the crackdown on illegal abattoirs by the new government, he claimed, "There has been a decrease in the count of milch cattle especially due to operations of the illegal slaughter houses and abattoirs. Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath has already started acting against the illegal abattoirs."The government believes that dairy development would give a boost to the income of farmers, most of whom are solely dependent on agriculture for livelihood.Speaking to PTI, Mr Chaudhary said, "Gujarat has been at the forefront of dairy development. It witnessed the White Revolution and Operation Flood."We would attempt to implement an improvised version of the Gujarat model of dairy development in UP. Our effort would be to directly link farmers' prosperity with dairy industry," Mr Chaudhary said.Exuding confidence that Uttar Pradesh would eventually occupy the top spot in the sector, the Dairy Development Minister, said, "Streams of milk and ghee have been flowing in Braj (western UP concentrated around Mathura) region of the state. UP has been the birthplace of Lord Rama and Lord Krishna.""Our endeavour would be to give a boost to the dairy industry. We will become the number one state in the country in this field."The minister made it clear that the policies of the previous governments would be reviewed and changed. He also promised strict action against manufacturers of spurious milk."Spurious milk is very harmful and it adversely affects the health of consumer," he said.Mr Chaudhary also took a jibe at Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav over his 'kaam bolta he' (work speaks for itself) poll slogan, saying results of his action are clearly visible."The results of Akhilesh's action can be easily seen. In case of Kaamdhenu Yojana, loans were virtually distributed to Samajwadi Party workers as freebies," the minister alleged, and asserted that things would soon change in this sector.The minister also said that the co-operative societies would be strengthened in the state."Steps would be taken to devise mechanism to ensure that cow dung is used as manure and the farmers get the right price for the milk, at the right time," Mr Chaudhary said.On March 22, the Uttar Pradesh government ordered immediate closure of all illegal slaughter houses.UP Chief Secretary Rahul Bhatnagar, said, "The priority of the state government is to close the illegal slaughter houses in the state, and at the same time put a blanket ban on all the merchanised slaughter houses."He also directed the officials posted in various districts of the state to inspect the slaughter houses. "If any illegal slaughter house is found operating, then it must be closed immediately, and penal actions initiated against the guilty," the chief secretary said.