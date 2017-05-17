BJP Thiruvananthapuram President Threatens CPM, 'Hate Speech' Case Filed

Amid recent incidents of violence between the BJP and CPM workers in Kerala, BJP’s Thiruvananthapuram president S Suresh on Tuesday threatened his political rivals in a provocative speech. Saying there is peace due to RSS’ generosity, he added ‘we will go after the hands and heads of those who attack us’.“I want to tell the Deputy Superintendent of Police and Circle Inspector that it is peaceful here even 20 days after attack on a BJP leader only because of the RSS patience. The day RSS runs out of patience, we will go after the hands and heads of those who attacked us and the police will not be able to do anything," Mr Suresh said while addressing a local gathering for the inauguration of a party office in Thiruvananthapuram.The Kerala police have filed a case against him for the provocative statement.The incident comes at a time when the CPM and the BJP have been blaming each other over the recent spate of political violence. The last such instance was the murder of BJP activist C Biju, who was hacked to death on Friday evening. He was an accused in the murder case of CPM leader Dhanaraj in July last year in Kannur. Two accused have been arrested and remanded for the alleged murder of C Biju. A BJP delegation led by union minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy will be visiting the family of the victim.BJP President Amit Shah has accused the Left government in Kerala for unleashing violence saying, “13 deaths is too high a figure for one year and cannot be a co-incidence. This cannot be done without the backing of the government.”Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said in the Assembly on Monday that the latest case of violence was unfortunate, and it will not derail the peace process. CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan told mediapersons in Kannur on Tuesday that, “CPM will not aid or cover anyone associated with the political murder, but is BJP willing to take the same stand?"BJP has asked the Kerala Governor P Sathasivam for the implementation of Armed Forces Special Powers Act or AFSPA in Kannur, which has been condemned by the CPM in the state as a 'means to target the state government'.