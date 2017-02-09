BJP Suspends 3 Party Workers Accused Of Rape In Gujarat

The police has arrested five people in connection with the alleged gangrape of a married woman in Kutch's Naliya town. Among those arrested, include three BJP workers who have been suspended by the party. The state government has also constituted an SIT to investigate the matter.The incident has triggered a political battle of words with the Congress blaming the Gujarat government over the law and order situation in the state."If there is an unbiased probe, names of more leaders will crop up," said senior Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil."The woman has alleged that the accused had threatened her with dire consequences if she reported the matter the police since they were well connected," he added.Reacting to the accusations, BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya said that the party had initiated swift action by suspending the accused.The 25-year-old woman, in her woman, alleged that she was raped by 10 men on different occasions for a year since August 2015, including local BJP leader Shantibhai Solanki. She added that the accused shot clips of the incident and used them to blackmail her.The woman said that she was working for Solanki's gas agency when he called her home under the pretext of paying her salary and raped her after spiking her drink with sedatives. She further added that his friends, Bharat Darji and Vipul Thakkar, also took turns to rape her. She has also named seven other people in her FIR.According to the police, the woman attempted suicide thrice in Mumbai. After taking her husband into confidence, she filed a complaint at Naliya police station on January 25.