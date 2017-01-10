Collapse
BJP State Leaders Meet Next Week

All India | | Updated: January 10, 2017 23:03 IST
Nitin Gadkari would inaugurate the BJP state council at Kottayam on January 18.

Thiruvananthapuram:  Union Minister for Road Transport and Shipping Nitin Gadkari would inaugurate the BJP state council at Kottayam on January 18.

As a prelude to the state council, party state leaders meet and state committee meetings would be held on January 16 and 17, a party release said in Thiruvananthapuram today.

The meet would give shape to a comprehensive campaign programme to take to the people the economic reforms and the various welfare initiatives of the BJP led NDA government at the Centre.

 

