BJP State Leaders Meet Next Week

Union Minister for Road Transport and Shipping Nitin Gadkari would inaugurate the BJP state council at Kottayam on January 18.As a prelude to the state council, party state leaders meet and state committee meetings would be held on January 16 and 17, a party release said in Thiruvananthapuram today.The meet would give shape to a comprehensive campaign programme to take to the people the economic reforms and the various welfare initiatives of the BJP led NDA government at the Centre.