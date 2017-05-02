BJP State Executive Meeting In Bihar's Kishanganj District From Today

The BJP will hold its two-day state executive meeting in this minority-dominated border district from today, coming in the backdrop of the party's landslide win in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.The choice of the venue is important considering that the area is on the border with West Bengal where the BJP is trying hard to emerge as an alternative to the ruling Trinamool Congress by putting a thrust on Hindutva.AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has been active in this area and had fielded its candidate in 20 Muslim-dominated seats in Kishanganj and neighbouring area during the 2015 Assembly poll, though none of its nominees could win.The state executive meeting will be attended by its national trainer Arvind Menon, state party in-charge and general secretary Bhupendra Yadav, Union ministers Radhamohan Singh, Ravishankar Prasad, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Dharmendra Pradhan, Giriraj Singh besides state leaders Sushil Kumar Modi, state party chief Nityanand Rai and opposition leader in the Assembly Prem Kumar.BJP legislator and a key organiser of the executive meeting Dilip Jaiswal told PTI that more than 300 delegates would participate in the event, he said."The meeting would formulate a strategy to strengthen its organisation ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha poll," Mr Jaiswal said.Former Opposition leader in the Assembly Nand Kishore Yadav said that efforts would be made for a more effective connect with Muslims, particularly after tasting victory in Uttar Pradesh, where the minority community had supported the party.Kishanganj and its contiguous districts of Seemanchal region, dominated by Muslim population, remained uninfluenced by the saffron surge in 2014.Since 1971, only Muslim candidates have won from Kisanganj seat.The constituency is presently represented by Mohammad Asrarul Haque of the Congress.Seemanchal region is the northeastern part of Bihar consisting of four districts - Araria, Purnea, Kisanganj and Katihar.