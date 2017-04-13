BJP Set To Win Rajasthan's Dholpur, Murder Convict's Wife Shobha Rani Kushwaha Is Candidate

The ruling BJP in Rajasthan was set to win the Dholpur seat by a giant margin as votes were counted on Thursday. Its candidate Shobha Rani Kushwaha is a political debutant whose husband BL Kushwaha was disqualified after he was convicted of murder.In a surprise move, the BJP fielded Mr Kushwaha's wife Shobha Rani. The Congress candidate is veteran Banwari Lal Sharma, who has fought 10 elections from Dholpur but won only five. The BSP has not fielded anyone this time.Health Minister Kalicharan Saraf said people of Dholpur voted for development.The constituency is home base for Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje Scindia, who is from the former royal family of Dholpur and took charge of the party's campaign.The Chief Minister is monitoring the results closely from her Raj Niwas palace in Dholpur, where she has stationed herself since Sunday.Her son Dushyant Singh, the parliamentarian from Jhalawar, focused on the promise of development while campaigning exhaustively in Dholpur.Sachin Pilot was in charge of the Congress campaign. For the party, every seat counts in Rajasthan with assembly elections due in 18 months.The BJP has 162 seats in the 200-member state assembly.