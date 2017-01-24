BJP Says Leader's Controversial Tweet Is Word Play, Not Attack On Shah Rukh Khan

Highlights BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya hasn't given explanation on comment on Mr Khan BJP says he was merely indulging in word play to comment on black money In 2015, Mr Vijayvargiya had targeted Shah Rukh Khan, retracted later

No where is there a mention of @iamsrk or @iHrithik the reference to context is clearly to #NoteBandi so let's not create a controversy !!! https://t.co/M8Vrak0ziC — ShainaNC (@ShainaNC) January 24, 2017

The BJP has said that its senior leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, known for making controversial remarks, was merely indulging in word play to make a comment on black money when he seemed to attack actor Shah Rukh Khan in a tweet now pinned to the politician's Twitter page.Mr Vijayvargiya, 60, seemed to have weighed in on Shah Rukh Khan's Raees versus Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil, two films releasing on the same day in a mega clash this week, when he tweeted, "Those Raees (rich) who are not loyal to the country are of no use. We should all support a Kaabil (able) patriot."The BJP's Shaina NC said today that the tweet must be seen in its entire context to understand that it did not target anyone. "It was a well-worded, tongue in cheek comment on black money and the larger picture," said the BJP spokesperson, pointing out that there is a poster appended to the tweet that features Mr Vijayvargiya and celebrates Prime Minister Narendra Modi's war on corruption and black or undeclared money.Mr Vijayvargiya has not offered any explanation on what he meant. But he has in the past attacked Shah Rukh Khan, like when he had tweeted, "Shah Rukh Khan lives in India, but his heart is in Pakistan. His films make crores here but he finds India intolerant." That was in 2015, amid a nationwide debate on intolerance and Mr Vijayvargiya had retracted the tweets after severe criticism, including by his own party.The Madhya Pradesh politician, who is a national general secretary of the BJP, had at that time tried to undo the damage by saying, ""Shah Rukh wouldn't have been the most popular actor after Amitabh (Bachchan) had India been intolerant. My tweets were misunderstood by some."