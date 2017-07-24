BJP, RSS Trying To Create Atmosphere Of 'Fear', Alleges Prakash Ambedkar

Reacting to Mr Ambedkar's allegations, Punjab BJP spokesperson Rakesh Shantidoot said, "Instead of making such remarks he should study about BR Ambedkar. The BJP is taking forward the ideologies of the architect of the Constitution."

All India | | Updated: July 24, 2017 13:28 IST
BR Ambedkar's grandson Prakash Ambedkar criticised the government's demonetisation and GST moves. (File)

Jalandhar:  BR Ambedkar's grandson Prakash Ambedkar has accused the BJP government at the Centre of trying to create an atmosphere of "fear" by "imposing" its policies.

Mr Ambedkar, The Republican Party of India's national president levelled the allegations at a press conference in Jalandhar.

"The BJP and the RSS are trying to create an atmosphere of fear by imposing its policies. Earlier, by demonetisation and now by rolling out the Goods and Services Tax (GST) the Centre is trying to destroy leather and textile industries," he alleged.

On the arrest of the chief of the Bhim Army, a Dalit outfit allegedly involved in the Saharanpur violence in May, he said, "Chandrashekhar was seeking justice. But, instead of arresting the real perpetrators, the government lodged a case against him."

