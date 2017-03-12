BJP Reinstates Leader Who Was Expelled After Allegedly Abusing Mayawati

Expelled BJP leader Dayashankar Singh, who had been expelled for abusing Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has been reinstated by the party. Mr Singh, a prominent leader from Ballia was the vice president of the party's state unit before he was expelled in July last year.Mr Singh's wife Swati Singh, who is also the head of the BJP women's wing, won the assembly polls from the Sarojini Nagar seat of Lucknow yesterday. Mrs Singh was given the key party post weeks after her husband's expulsion. She had caught the attention of the party after she led a campaign demanding FIRs against BSP leaders who raised slogans targeting her minor daughter."Suspension of Dayashankar Singh has been revoked by party state president Keshav Prasad Maurya," news agency Press Trust of India quoted party spokesman Harish Chandra Srivastava as saying.A police case had been filed against Mr Singh following his alleged remarks against Ms Mayawati and he was arrested. Out on bail last August, he targetted the BSP chief again, saying she "auctioned" her tickets for the assembly elections."I am firm on my statement that Mayawati sells tickets. At that time I used a word, over which I expressed regret the very same day," he had said.He even demanded that a CBI inquiry be ordered into the accsation of party ticket auction, threatening he would go to court otherwise.