BJP President Amit Shah To Visit Tamil Nadu On May 10

BJP president Amit Shah will undertake a three-day visit of Tamil Nadu from May 10, Textile Minister Smriti Irani said today.Mr Shah would be in Chennai on May 10 and 11 to attend some party functions and also hold discussions with state unit leaders, she said during an interaction with BJP office-bearers and workers in nearby Tirupur.Mr Shah will visit Coimbatore on May 12 and interact with party workers, BJP sources said.Ms Irani highlighted the BJP's resounding victories in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Goa Assembly elections and in the Delhi MCD Polls and urged party men to work hard to replicate it in Tamil Nadu also.