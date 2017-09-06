BJP President Amit Shah To Depart For 3 Day Visit To Odisha Today

Amit Shah will visit Odisha as part of his 110-day nationwide tour.

Updated: September 06, 2017 02:27 IST
Amit Shah hopes to strengthen BJP's position in Odisha, which has been ruled by the BJD for 17 years

New Delhi:  BJP chief Amit Shah will begin a three-day visit to Odisha today as part of his 110-day nationwide tour to strengthen the party in the states.

The BJP president is scheduled to meet party legislators and MPs during his visit.

He will hold a separate meeting with state office bearers, district presidents and district prabharis (in-charge), the BJP said in a statement.

Mr Shah will also address a karyakarta maha-adhiveshan -- or a workers' mega conclave.

The BJP has been making significant inroads into the state and is being seen as the primary opposition party to Naveen Patnaik's BJD, which has been ruling Odisha for almost 17 years now.

Earlier this year, the BJP notched an impressive tally in local elections, winning 306 of the 853 zilla parishad seats, up from the 36 seats it had in 2012.

