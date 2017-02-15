BJP Makes Big Gains In Odisha Panchayat Polls

The panchayat and zilla parishad elections are being held in five phases in the state.

The ruling Biju Janata Dal is maintaining its leading position in the first phase of the Panchayat elections in Odisha, in spite of the challenge from the BJP, which has managed to make impressive gains.The BJD has won 103 seats of the 188 seats that have already gone to polls in the first phase of the state's Zilla Parishad elections. The BJP has won 71 seats.In 2012, the BJP won just 36 of the total 854 Zilla Parishad seats. The BJD had won 656 and the Congress had won 126 seats. This time, the Congress' tally is just 11 in Phase 1.The panchayat and zilla parishad elections are being held in five phases in the state. Voting in the first phase was held on Monday. The second phase of elections will be held on Wednesday and voting in the fifth and final phase is slated for February 21.Arun Singh, BJP's General Secretary in charge of Odisha, told NDTV, "The BJP has created a strong organisational base in the state and this will help the party in long run. The party has emerged as the main opposition party as it has taken on the Naveen Patnaik government for his failures."The first phase results could be a huge worry for the Congress as it could lose the position of the principal opposition voice in the state to the BJP. The state Congress chief Prasad Harichandan and the Congress Legislature Party leader in Odisha, Narsingha Mishra could not be reached for comment.