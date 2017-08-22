BJP Makes A Clean Sweep In Mira-Bhayander Polls, Shiv Sena Suffers Jolt

The BJP on Monday swept the polls to the Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation in the Mumbai metropolitan region after it won 61 of the 95 seats, almost double the number the party had won in the previous elections. The party had won 32 seats in the 2012 polls.BJP ally Shiv Sena, which has attacked the former several times in the past, came second with 22 seats. It had won 15 seats in the previous polls.While the Congress followed Sena with 10 seats, NCP took the hardest blow with zero seats. Both the parties witnessed a drastic fall as compared the 2012 polls - the NCP had won 26 seats while the Congress was at 18.While NCP leaders said the party would introspect the reason behind their defeat, the Shiv Sena, which was expecting to win more seats, did not officially comment on the results.The Municipal Corporation is the governing body of Mira-Bhaindar city. It consists of democratically elected members, is headed by a mayor and administers the city's infrastructure, public services and the police.BJP leaders congratulated Devendra Fadnavis, who had campaigned in the elections. Meanwhile, the chief minister said the victory of the BJP would bring speedy development to the area.The win is another feather in the cap for Fadnavis, who has led the BJP to multiple victories in civic body elections in Maharashtra. Although, it has mostly come at the cost of the Congress and the NCP, which were ousted from power after which Fadnavis took over.