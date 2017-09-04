BJP-Led North-East Political Group To Discuss Election Plans

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah will inaugurate the second meeting of the party-led North-East Democratic Alliance or NEDA in New Delhi on Tuesday. The BJP is looking to perform well in the assembly elections in three states in the north-east.NEDA is a conglomerate of eight political parties formed in 2016 by the BJP along with regional outfits like Sikkim Democratic Front, Asom Gana Parishad, Bodoland People's Front, Naga People's Front, Asom Gana Shakti, National People's Party, and United Democratic Party.Its first conclave was held in Assam's capital Guwahati in July 2016. BJP's Hemanta Biswa Sarma is its convenor."NEDA has formed governments in five of the eight north-east states. We have elections coming up in Tripura and Meghalaya in February 2018 and in Mizoram in November 2018. We will continue to work in the north-east states for inclusive growth," BJP general secretary Bhupendra Yadav told reporters in New Delhi.He said the objectives of NEDA include security of border states, promoting feeling of national integrity, infrastructure and tourism development in the north-east, and promotion of organic farming."Besides, we want to make the region Congress-mukt (Congress-free)," he said.Mr Sarma said NEDA played a crucial role in increasing coordination between north-eastern states, resolving boundary disputes, and promoting dialogue.He said the chief ministers of five states from the north-east and leaders from eight political parties, apart from three former chief ministers, will participate at Tuesday's conclave.