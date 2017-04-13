BJP Leads In Delhi By-Election, AAP Trails At Number 3

Rajouri Garden by-poll: AAP losing deposit where it won

2015: AAP 47% BJP+ 38% Cong 12%

Current count 4th round: BJP+ 50% Cong 33% AAP 10% - Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) April 13, 2017

Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party, which held West Delhi's Rajouri Garden assembly constituency, is currently at number 3 as votes are counted in by-elections held to the state on Sunday. The BJP is leading.A BJP win will mean another seat for the party in a 70-member assembly dominated by Arvind Kejriwal's AAP. The party will take its tally from three to five.But the major impact will be on the civic polls to be held later this month in Delhi. The BJP will hold up a win in the by-election as proof of Delhi's support for it. The elections to three civic bodies, dominated by the BJP for years, is being bitterly fought between the BJP, AAP and the Congress."AAP losing deposit where it won 2015, " tweeted Yogendra Yadav, who was expelled from the party by Arvind Kejriwal two years ago.Congress' Delhi chief Ajay Maken, who is a voter in Rajouri Garden has said the by-election will be a "referendum" of Chief Minister Kejriwal's work in the last two years. He had swept the Delhi elections then, winning 67 of the 70 seats. The Congress had won no seat.Voter turnout in Rajouri Garden on Sunday was low - 46.23 per cent compared to 72 per cent in the previous election.By-elections were called in Rajouri Garden as the sitting legislator, AAP's Jarnail Singh, had quit to take on former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal of the Akali Dal in the Punjab Assembly elections. He lost. Rival parties have emphasised on what they call AAP's abandonment of the constituency that elected it in the 2015 assembly elections.AAP has fielded a newcomer Harjeet Singh in Rajouri Garden, while the BJP's candidate is a seasoned politician Manjinder Singh Sirsa. The Congress has fielded Meenakshi Chandela.