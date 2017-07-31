Vijay Goel Admitted To AIIMS With Chest Infection, Stable Now

The 63-year-old minister of youth affairs and sports had come with symptoms of high fever and cough and has been diagnosed with chest infection.

All India | | Updated: July 31, 2017 21:32 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Vijay Goel Admitted To AIIMS With Chest Infection, Stable Now

Vijay Goel had come with symptoms of high fever and cough, officials said.

New Delhi:  Union minister Vijay Goel was today admitted to the AIIMS and being treated for chest infection.

His condition is stable, an AIIMS official said.

The 63-year-old minister of youth affairs and sports had come with symptoms of high fever and cough and has been diagnosed with chest infection, the official said.

He is in a private ward under Dr Randeep Guleria, AIIMS Director and a renowned pulmonologist.

"Of late, he has been travelling a lot and the chest infection could be due to overexertion or exposure to infection," an AIIMS doctor said.

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READAfter Mumbai Teen's Death, Concerns Of Blue Whale 'Suicide' Game
Vijay GoelAIIMS

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreMubarakanIndu SarkarMunna MichaelDunkirk

................................ Advertisement ................................