Vijay Goel Admitted To AIIMS With Chest Infection, Stable Now

Union minister Vijay Goel was today admitted to the AIIMS and being treated for chest infection.His condition is stable, an AIIMS official said.The 63-year-old minister of youth affairs and sports had come with symptoms of high fever and cough and has been diagnosed with chest infection, the official said.He is in a private ward under Dr Randeep Guleria, AIIMS Director and a renowned pulmonologist."Of late, he has been travelling a lot and the chest infection could be due to overexertion or exposure to infection," an AIIMS doctor said.