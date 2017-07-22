BJP Leader Who Defeated Sachin Pilot Collapses During Meeting With Amit Shah In Rajasthan

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and her cabinet colleagues rushed to the hospital to meet the Ajmer MP, who had defeated the Congress' Sachin Pilot in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls

Sanwarlal Jat was taken to the SMS Hospital where he is recovering in the ICU.

Jaipur:  As soon as he got up to speak, he blacked out. A senior BJP leader and former minister in the NDA government, Sanwarlal Jat, collapsed during a meeting of lawmakers with BJP national president Amit Shah, who arrived on Friday for his three-day tour of Rajasthan.

"As he got up to speak, he suddenly collapsed. He was taken to the SMS Hospital. He is recovering in the ICU," a BJP official said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and her cabinet colleagues rushed to the hospital to meet the Ajmer MP, who had defeated the Congress' Sachin Pilot in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. He is currently the president of Rajasthan Kisan Ayog.

Mr Shah is in the state to review the party's preparations for the state assembly elections due next year as well as 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

His next stop will be Haryana. During his three-day visit starting August 2, he will review the works undertaken by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar government.

Mr Shah is on a 110-day country-wide tour which began in Jammu in April this year. His tour will be in two phases -- 95 days and 15 days. With an eye on the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Mr Shah is travelling across states to strategise and find ways to strengthen the party at the grass-root level.

