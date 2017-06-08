BJP Leader L K Advani's Convoy Caught In Kerala Protest

The convoy of senior BJP leader L K Advani, who was on his way from Nedumbassery airport to Kumarakom, was stopped in Kerala on the national highway in Alappuzha district as the protest march of CPI-M workers were passing through.Mr Advani had to wait for a few minutes at the police station. Police said there was no security lapse and the police station was designated as a 'safe house' on the route taken by the VVIP.Later, Mr Advani proceeded to Kumarakom in Kottayam district. He was on a private visit, party sources said.However, BJP state president Kummanom Rajasekharan alleged security lapse and said police should have taken necessary steps to clear the road as Mr Advani belonged to a high-security category.CPM workers in the state had held demonstrations in different centres to protest against the attack allegedly by two Hindu Sena activists on party general secretary Sitaram Yechury in New Delhi.