BJP Lawmaker Sakshi Maharaj Gets Notice Over Controversial Comments

BJP lawmaker Sakshi Maharaj has been served notice by the Election Commission and has been accused of violating the poll code with his controversial comments blaming Muslims for population rise.The Uttar Pradesh lawmaker has been asked to explain his comments by tomorrow morning.On Friday, Sakshi Maharaj said at an event in Meerut, "The population rise is not because of Hindus. Population has risen due to those who support the concept of four wives and 40 children."Sakshi Maharaj also alleged that money earned from cow slaughter is being used to fund terrorism.His party, the BJP, immediately distanced itself from the comments, with Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi saying: "This shouldn't be seen as BJP's stand."The Congress urged the Election Commission to take action against the lawmaker.The comments, said the Commission today, violate the code of conduct that is in place for polls in five states including Uttar Pradesh. They are also in violation of the Supreme Court's ruling last week that any appeal for votes on the ground of "religion, race, caste, community or language" amounted to "corrupt practice" under the election law provision.The powerful body said the lawmaker's remarks, read in entirety, "have the effect of promoting enmity between classes of society..." in an election atmosphere.Polls will be held from February 4 in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur. The results will be declared on March 11.Sakshi Maharaj is known for his intemperate remarks. Last year, he had demanded the death penalty for cow slaughter.