BJP Lawmaker Sakshi Maharaj Censured By Election Commission Over Population Remark

Days after his controversial statement blaming Muslims for population growth, BJP lawmaker Sakshi Maharaj has been "censured" by the Election Commission, which said that it would take strict action against the MP if he violates the model code of conduct again. The MCC was made effective on January 4, when the Commission announced the dates for assembly polls in the five states Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur.The EC had served a notice to the BJP MP on January 10 and asked for an explanation by Wednesday morning. In his reply to the Election Commission, Sakshi Maharaj held that the statement was not made in a public or an election meeting but at a saints' conclave and hence, could not be considered as a violation of the model code, reported news agency PTI.However, unsatisfied with his reply, the EC said, "In the Commission's considered view, supported by observations of the Supreme Court, any statement to the effect of promoting enmity between different classes of society in connection with election on the grounds of religion made during electioneering or otherwise is violative of MCC.""Now, therefore, the Election Commission hereby censures you for violating... MCC and Supreme Court decision... and expects that you, being a reputed political leader/MP, shall be more circumspect in your public utterances during election time," it added.On January 2, the Supreme Court held that any appeal for votes on the ground of "religion, race, caste, community or language" amounted to "corrupt practice" under the provisions of the Representation of Peoples (PR) Act.In Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, the Lok Sabha member from Unnao had said, "The population rise is not because of Hindus. Population has risen due to those who support the concept of four wives and 40 children."While the BJP distanced itself from Sakshi Maharaj's statement, an FIR was subsequently filed against him. This is not the first time that the controversial lawmaker has embarrassed the BJP with his intemperate remarks. He had earlier demanded death penalty for cow slaughter and had described Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi as "mad".