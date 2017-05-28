BJP Lawmaker RK Saini Says Rajya Sabha Stalls Work, Demands Abolition

The BJP lawmaker from Haryana's Kurukshetra constituency Raj Kumar Saini today said Rajya Sabha has done nothing except stalling legislative works and "causing severe damage" to the country, and demanded it be abolished immediately.Mr Saini also said the Upper House "serves no purpose" as its members are not directly elected and hence, are not accountable to the people.Unlike Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha members are elected directly, he said, adding the former has become a "political arena" and its members "do whatever they deem fit to"."I have observed the proceedings of the (Upper) House and realised it has not done anything apart from stalling the work and causing severe damage to the country," Mr Saini, 63, claimed.He said Rajya Sabha often has members from the party defeated in various elections, or are from political families, or "get an entry due to money power" and they do not allow passage of important bills.This affects the functioning of the party in power which has a majority in Lok Sabha, he said."I want to make a request with folded hands to (Prime Minister Narendra) Modiji that Rajya Sabha should be abolished with immediate effect," he said.He claimed that by stalling legislative works in Rajya Sabha, Opposition wants to send out a message the government has failed, and thus they aim to score political points."They use Rajya Sabha as an instrument to further their political interests... Their duty is to create obstacles for the government," he said and dubbed the Upper House as "unreal house".The parliamentarian has been vocal against demand of the reservation by Jats under the OBC category."If people were to get into the OBC category at gunpoint, it would be like murder of the democracy," he said, addressing a gathering in Rohtak.