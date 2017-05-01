BJP Lawmaker 'Honey-Trapped' For 5 Crores, Accuses Supreme Court Lawyer

A BJP MP has alleged that he was drugged and filmed in a compromising state by a woman who has demanded five crores. On his complaint, the police have filed a case of blackmail and extortion against a woman Supreme Court lawyer.The parliamentarian has alleged that he was drugged and then filmed by the woman, who later accused him of rape and threatened to make the video and photos public. The MP has told the police that the woman asked him for help and had him accompany her to a house in Ghaziabad near Delhi.According to the police, the woman heads a gang that specialises in honey-trapping high profile people, especially lawmakers. The woman had allegedly filed a false case against another MP last year.The Delhi Police has set up a team to investigate the complaint of the politician, who is from Gujarat.