But Why Is BJP Invited, Congress Asks Nitish Kumar's Party

As Bihar celebrates the festival of Makar Sankranti, the Congress, which is the most junior partner in the relying coalition, has gone into a sulk.Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's party, the Janata Dal United or JDU has asked local BJP leaders to lunch tomorrow. The invitees have promptly confirmed they will join the feast at the home of Vashisth's Narayan Singh who heads the Bihar branch of the JDU. Leaders from the Left have also been invited, but it is the BJP's inclusion that has the Congress objecting. Its senior leader, Ashok Choudhary, also a minister in the state government, said "Only Vashista knows in what backdrop he has invited BJP leaders." The statement has pressed other Congressmen to believe they are expected to boycott the dahi-chura meal tomorrow which will include the traditional course of khichdi. The Chief Minister will be present to mingle with senior BJP leaders like Sushil Kumar Modi.The BJP and the JDU, partners for nearly two decades, unchained acrimoniously in 2013 but in recent weeks, public notes of admiration swapped between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Kumar have the latter's allies on edge over whether the political ground is shifting beneath their feet. Mr Kumar broke with other opposition leaders of his stature to support the PM on demonetisation. In Patna last week, the PM praised the Chief Minister's much-criticised alcohol ban in Bihar.Mr Kumar's other ally, Lalu Yadav, also invited the BJP to Makar Sankranti celebrations at his home today but because the invite was not extended personally, the BJP did not attend.Reacting to the umbrage taken by Congress leaders over tomorrow's event, JDU leaders said a festival calls for the suspension of political animosity and in its refusal to be gracious about eating together, the Congress is a party of one.