The BJP has been invited to form the government in Manipur, with Nongthombam Biren Singh at its head, by Governor Najma Heptullah. The oath ceremony will be held tomorrow. The party, which had won 21 seats -- seven less than the Congress -- made a bid for power claiming it has the support of 33 legislators in the 60-member assembly. Even though the Congress staked claim yesterday after a daylong drama, the Governor said she was satisfied with the BJP's claims.