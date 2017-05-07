BJP Fixes Cracks In Karnataka Unit, Leaders Asked To 'Work As A Family'

The two-day executive meet of the Karnataka BJP unit, that ends today in Mysuru, saw the party trying hard to present a united front and keep it together. Ahead of the meet, backward class leader KS Eshwarappa continued his open defiance against state party president, BS Yeddyurappa. Also, there was little interaction between the two during the meet that focused on Mission 150 - the target of winning 150 out of 224 seats in Karnataka's Assembly elections scheduled for next year.But the party insists "all is well'. Senior party leader Katta Subramanya Naidu told NDTV, "We are all one group, one family."State General Secretary and Mr Yeddyurappa loyalist, Shoba Karandlaje also said that the former chief minister and Mr Eshwarappa would work together. "They are together now. All will be well in the near future," she said.As Mr Eshwarappa moved a motion on Sunday demanding a loan waiver for farmers, the lack of interaction between him and Mr Yeddyurappa was evident. However, Mr Eshwarappa's presence at the venue indicated that the central party leadership has brought him into line. He has also called off, at least for now, a meeting of Sangolli Rayana Brigade, a group of backward classes and Dalits that he launched in December against the wishes of Mr Yeddyurappa, scheduled for Monday in Raichur in north Karnataka.Last month, Mr Eshwarappa's side held a conclave in Bengaluru to 'save' the party from what they alleged was Mr Yeddyurappa's autocratic style of functioning. The BJP high command took notice of the row and four office bearers - two from each side - were removed by state in charge Muralidhara Rao.The BJP understands that if it has to win Karnataka back in 2018, the ongoing infighting could prove costly. Which is why all the leaders are expected to drop their differences and move ahead as a unified squad.