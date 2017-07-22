BJP Favours Holding Lok Sabha, Assembly Polls Together: Amit Shah

Amit Shah today has said the party was in favour of holding Lok Sabha and state assembly elections simultaneously. The BJP president, who is a on a three-day visit to Rajasthan, said all political parties should discuss the issue and take it up with the Election Commission."We definitely want Lok Sabha and state assembly elections to be held together. The BJP believes in the concept," he said."Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also raised the issue with all political parties for discussion," he further saidThe BJP president also said that his party wants the Ram temple in Ayodhya to be constructed in a legal manner after mutual dialogue."The party's stand is clear and mentioned in the last four Lok Sabha election manifestos. The temple should be constructed in a legal manner and there should be mutual dialogue," he said.