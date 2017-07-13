BJP Chief Amit Shah To Meet Delhi Party Leaders Over Next 2 Days

BJP president Amit Shah will over the next two days meet party's Delhi unit leaders and eminent citizens as part of his efforts to strengthen the organization across the country.He will hold meetings with the core group and office bearers of Delhi BJP at the NDMC Convention Centre tomorrow and visit the local unit office on July 15, the party said in a statement.Mr Shah will also meet MPs, MLAs, district presidents, general secretaries tomorrow, it said. He will also interact with BJP's municipal councillors and members of Delhi cantonment in another meeting.He will also review the ongoing exercise to mark the birth centenary of party ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyay. Mr Shah will meet members of various departments of the state unit and also speak to the mayors and standing committee members of all three municipal corporations of Delhi on July 15, the party said.All the seven Lok Sabha MPs from the national capital belong to the BJP and it also has majority in all three corporations.Mr Shah's two-day programmes in the city are part of his 110-day nation-wide tour across the country to strengthen the party, it said.The party has claimed that more than 4,00,000 of its workers across the country have pledged to give either 15 days, or six months or one year as full-timers to strengthen it at the booth level.