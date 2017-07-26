BJP Chief Amit Shah To Contest August 8 Rajya Sabha Polls From Gujarat

BJP chief Amit Shah will contest Rajya Sabha elections from Gujarat, the party said today. Elections will be held for three seats in the state on August 8 and the BJP has the numbers to win two. It has also announced that union Minister Smriti Irani will be fielded for a second term from the state. Ms Irani's first term ends next month.The decision to bring the party chief to parliament for the first time was taken at a meeting on Wednesday of the BJP's highest decision making body the parliamentary board, union minister JP Nadda said after the meeting.The BJP has not yet named a third candidate for the Gujarat Rajya Sabha elections. The party could field one, sources have said, hoping to stop Ahmed Patel, political advisor to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, from returning to the upper house of Parliament to cause the rival party severe embarrassment ahead of assembly elections to be held later this year.