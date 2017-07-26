BJP Chief Amit Shah To Contest August 8 Rajya Sabha Polls From Gujarat

All India | Edited by | Updated: July 26, 2017 21:01 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
BJP Chief Amit Shah To Contest August 8 Rajya Sabha Polls From Gujarat

This is the first time Amit Shah will debut as a member of Parliament.

BJP chief Amit Shah will contest Rajya Sabha elections from Gujarat, the party said today. Elections will be held for three seats in the state on August 8 and the BJP has the numbers to win two. It has also announced that union Minister Smriti Irani will be fielded for a second term from the state. Ms Irani's first term ends next month. 

The decision to bring the party chief to parliament for the first time was taken at a meeting on Wednesday of the BJP's highest decision making body the parliamentary board, union minister JP Nadda said after the meeting. 

The BJP has not yet named a third candidate for the Gujarat Rajya Sabha elections. The party could field one, sources have said, hoping to stop Ahmed Patel, political advisor to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, from returning to the upper house of Parliament to cause the rival party severe embarrassment ahead of assembly elections to be held later this year. 

Trending

Share this story on

 Share
ALSO READBaby Taimur Goes On Holiday To Switzerland With Parents Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan
Amit ShahRajya SabhaBJP chief

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreMunna MichaelDunkirkMIUI 9

................................ Advertisement ................................