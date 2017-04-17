BJP Chief Amit Shah To Connect With Grassroots Workers In Odisha

With an eye to the 2019 assembly polls in Odisha, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) National President Amit Shah is set to visit the state again, where he will be interacting with the grassroot-level leaders to strengthen the party's base.After successfully holding the party's National Executive meeting, Mr Shah will visit the state again in June and August, according to a Union Minister."Amit Shahji will visit Odisha for six days in June and August this year. He will connect with booth-level workers and strategise the plan for strengthening the party," said Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram.The BJP President had chalked out a plan for strengthening the party across the country, for which he would embark on a 95-day programme and connect with booth-level workers in the country, he said.The BJP, which held its two-day National Executive meeting in Bhubaneswar attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders, believes that the party can boost its prospects due to anti-incumbency factor against Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who has been in power since 2000.Besides, the dwindling fortunes of the Congress and internal strife in Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal (BJD) could favour the BJP.The ruling BJD on Monday exhibited its strength by organising a massive bike rally in Bhubaneswar and holding several programmes across the state on the occasion of the 20th death anniversary of legendary leader and former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik.Later, BJD leaders took a dig at the BJP-led government at the Centre for ignoring the genuine demands of the state.Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said they would take Odisha ahead as per Biju Babu's vision. He said the agenda of the state government was for inclusive development of the people.