BJP Chief Amit Shah Invites Nitish Kumar To Join NDA

Nitish Kumar met PM Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah in Delhi on Friday.

All India | | Updated: August 12, 2017 14:42 IST
Amit Shah invited Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to join the BJP-led NDA government.

New Delhi:  BJP president Amit Shah has invited Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar to join the ruling NDA, following the latter's alliance with the saffron party in the state to form a new government.

"I met JD(U) president Nitish Kumar at my residence yesterday. I invited JD(U) to join the NDA," Mr Shah said in a tweet today.
 
The Bihar-based party is expected to endorse a proposal to join the NDA in its national executive meeting in Patna on August 19, after which it is likely to join the Narendra Modi cabinet.

Asked if the party would join the Narendra Modi cabinet, a JD(U) leader said such a decision would be "natural".

"When we are together in government in Bihar, it is only natural that our party joins the Union government," he said.

