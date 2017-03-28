Bikaner Rape: Victim's Father Was 'Unstable' While Filing Complaint, Says Women Panel

Mystery shrouded the alleged gang rape of a 13-year-old cancer-affected girl with the Rajasthan Commission for Women on Monday stating that the girl's father was in an "unstable state of mind" while filing the complaint in the incident."The father of the girl said that his mental condition was not good, therefore, he lodged the case," Sushma Kumawat, member of the state commission for women, told PTI.However, she said, it could not be concluded whether the case was fake or genuine until the girl's statement was recorded.The Commission also visited the victim's village and spoke to the locals and her family members.Rajastha Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria said in Jaipur that the medical report of the girl was not clear as the alleged incident had happened two years back.Women and Child Development minister Anita Bhadel also questioned the delay in reporting the matter to the police."Facts have emerged contrary to the allegations of the father, which in turn raise doubts," she told reporters, adding that the final report would make things clear. Circle Officer Banwari Lal said the girl's statement will be recorded today.The matter of the gang rape came to light on Friday last after the minor girl's father alleged that his daughter was raped by eight teachers of a private school. He also alleged that the accused made a video of the heinous act.The alleged incident occurred in April 2015 and the FIR was registered against the teachers after the girl's father gave a complaint to the SP.Before the rape FIR, one of the accused teachers had filed a case against four persons including two brothers of the girl on March 20 for allegedly thrashing him.The state government has maintained that the case has many chinks.Mr Kataria had said that the case was lodged by the father of the girl as a counter to another case and the examination by the medical board will only verify the allegations."I cannot understand if eight people rape a girl and she does not inform the (family) the same day. However, the allegations are serious and we have formed the medical board and only after the medical examination, it will become clear," he had said.Manan Chaturvedi, the chairperson of the state commission for protection of child rights, also said the matter should be thoroughly and impartially investigated as to why the father did not approach the police to file a case earlier.