Bihar Legislators To Be Made Digitally Smart

Bihar Legislators would be provided services of two Apps on their mobile to digitally arm them with relevant information about day-to-day proceedings and also data on latest health indicators of their constituency to help them raise issues in the House, Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said today.At the start of the proceedings on the maiden day of budget session, the Speaker announced providing the two Apps to Legislators on their mobile.Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Prasad Yadav, leader of opposition Prem Kumar and others were present in the House when the announcement was made. Many members hailed the announcement.The Speaker said the first App service would be provided by the Legislative Assembly secretariate on Smart phone of MLAs illustrating profiles of ministers and members and also acquainting them with day-to-day proceedings of the House.The second App service would be made available by a non-governmental organisation to update them with latest health indicators of their constituency as well comparative figures of other seats, Mr Chaudhary said.'Centre for Catalyzing Change' would make available data on institutional delivery, pace of immunisation programme and other health indicators in all 243 Assembly constituencies in Bihar to the legislators, the Speaker said.In addition to health data of a particular constituency, the MLAs could also peruse comparative statistics of other constituencies on a particular index which would help them raise issues in a better way in the House.